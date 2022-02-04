Floating dock to be relocated to Manono Island

Minister for Works, Transport and Infrastructure Olo. Fiti Vaai made the announcement in response to a request from Aiga ole Tai Member of Parliament and Deputy Speaker of the House, Auapaau Mulipola Aloitafua.

“It’s a floating dock and perfect for the tide conditions between the Manono Islands,” Olo said according to a Savali newspaper report.

Parliament is continuing is session to deliberate the first Supplementary Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Government is requesting the lawmakers to approve there first Supplementary Budget of $21.85 million tala which will be financed through $19.47 million in in additional Grants as well as $4.671 million in reshuffled existing expenditure item.

Photo file Caption: Manono Island