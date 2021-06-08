Former Samoa Associate Minister withdraws petition against FAST winner

Sooalo is a member of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) and was the former Associate Minister of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration. He was represented in Court by Arthur Lesa, whilst Vaele was represented by Leiataualesa Komisi Koria.

Similarly, Leiataualesa told the court that they also seek to withdraw their counter petition against the petitioner, Sooalo.

The matter will back in court on 15 June.

Speaking to the media following the case, Vaele thanked Sooalo for withdrawing his case against him saying he is grateful for the chance he has given him to represent their constituency. He also thanked his village and constituents for their ongoing support.

The Samoa Observer understands that the petitioner had allegations of money bribery against Vaele. The matter was heard before Supreme Court Justice Niava Mata Tuatagaloa and Justice Lesatele Rapi Vaai.

56-year-old farmer and businessman, Vaele achieved a total of 596 votes in the final count of the 09 April election.

Gagaifomauga No.2. is made up of Paia, Samauga, Lefagaoali'i, Leagiagi, Matavai, Safune, Faletagaloa, and Fatuvalu.