The Ministry of Health said tests for Covid-19 were conducted seven times and they all came back negative.

The frontline staff were from Samoa Airport Authority, Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, Samoa Airways, Police and the National Emergency Operations Centre.

They completed 14 days of quarantine and were released on 4 February.

According to the ministry, 75 frontline staff remain in quarantine.

There is no evidence of community transmission of Covid-19.

