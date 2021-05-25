FSM recognises the legitimacy of Fiame Naomi Mata’afa as Samoa PM

“As the FSM is itself a democracy,” President David W. Panuelo said in a statement, “that both upholds and promotes democratic values, it is imperative that we show our friends—especially during their darkest hours—that we stand with them. Samoa is a cherished friend and Pacific neighbour; recent weeks have been very troubling for the Samoan People, who have been witnessing what is arguably a Constitutional and Political crisis.”

“It is precisely in moments like these that we, as Micronesians, must be brave and proactive. The FSM stands by the rule of law. The People of Samoa are our friends; they need to hear that we support them in this crisis. They must know that they are not facing these challenges alone, but that their friends in the North Pacific stand with them.”

“To the People and Government of Samoa: the FSM extends to you peace, friendship, cooperation, and love in our common humanity.

President Panuelo has instructed his staff to determine formal contacts with Prime Minister Mata’afa to offer his sincere congratulations