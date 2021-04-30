Full COVID-19 vaccination required for travel to Samoa

All travelers including crew are now required to be fully vaccinated before entry into Samoa with any vaccine pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (AstraZeneca, Pfizer, & Janssen).

Any passenger who has not been vaccinated or fails to complete required doses of vaccination will be denied boarding.

Director General of Health Leausa Dr Take Naseri said a legitimate vaccine certificate is required for boarding.

“Fully vaccinated implies completion of the required prescribed doses as per vaccine used. All should have completed 2 weeks post vaccination prior to travel,” he said in a statement.

Travelers will be required to present a hard copy of the vaccine certificate upon arrival in the country.

Children under 18 years are exempted from the new requirement.

“A Negative rtPCR COVID test is still required to be taken within 72 hours of departure from originating airport. The lab result must be presented in hard copy on arrival into Samoa.”

Leausa said medical clearance signed and done within 120 hours of departure from originating airport is still required.

“The medical clearance must be presented in hard copy on arrival into Samoa.”

”All passengers who have complied with above requirements should expect quarantine for a period determined by the Ministry of Health depending on vaccine type, and country of origin, Leausa said.

All passengers have been advised to communicate straight to the Samoa Health Authorities 21 days before planned travel time by emailing enquiries@health.gov.ws or samoahealth.travelenquiries@gmail.com pertaining to travel advice.

All travelers will be assessed on a case-by-case basis before being granted permission to travel to Samoa.

