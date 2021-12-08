Hefty quarantine bill for Samoa govt

Samoa Observer reports Minister of Finance, Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio'o saying 74 percent of the total cost is for accommodation, breakfast and lunch for 6,697 passengers who have been repatriated to Samoa to date.

All passengers pay air travel costs and for dinner under the State of Emergency orders.

Mulipola said the priority is to protect our people but it will not stop Cabinet from looking at options that will prioritize safety and reduce the cost on the Government budget.

The minister said the cost of securing the country's borders was well worth the alternative of having the virus in Samoa.

While the travel ban remains in place Samoa's Bureau of Statistics reports there is international flights to and from Samoa to New Zealand and American Samoa from time to time.