 

Hit and run road accident claims life of 18-year-old in Samoa

11:08, April 26, 2021
Police in Samoa are appealing for information in a hit and run case that claimed the life of a young man days before his 19th birthday.

Eighteen-year-old Ituau or Tuau, as he is known to his family and friends died of severe injuries in the accident at Maali St in Vaitele in the early hours of Wednesday morning last week.

Ituau would have celebrated his 19th birthday on Saturday.

Samoa Police, Prisons & Correction Services is appealing to the driver to come forward or members of the public with any information that may lead to the discovery of the driver or vehicle to please contact the Traffic Unit on telephone 26712.

     

