Huge backpay for reinstated Samoan police inspector

Radio Polynesia has obtained a Cabinet Directive from December 9, 2021, which includes details of the payment.

In 2017 Leleimalegafa was suspended and two years later his employment was terminated by the former Police Commissioner, Fuiavaili'ili Egon Keil.

Leleimalefaga then appealed the decision, which the District Court has overturned after more than two years of court proceedings.

The cabinet directive said that during a Cabinet meeting in December, the backpay matter was discussed and approved for Leleimalefaga.

The document said the backpay amounts to $166,703.02 covering the period from September 2017 until September 2021.

The Cabinet Directive said the funding will come from the approved budget for financial year 2021-2022.