Hygiene packs distributed to support vulnerable families

In-line with the Ministry’s mandatory focus, the initiative currently prioritizes low-income families struggling to support multiple children, a person(s) with a disability, elderly or a loved one infected with Covid-19.

A total of 200 packages containing basic necessities such as; soaps, face masks, sanitizers, water bottles and basic hygiene information/brochures from the Ministry of Health, are earmarked for Upolu and Savaii i.e. 100 for Upolu, 100 for Savaii.

Over 60 hygiene packages were delivered to selected families in Upolu to villages such as; Falelauniu, Tafaigata, Malie, Leone, Magiagi, Letogo and others with more expected.

For Savaii, 100 packages were distributed to 20 districts, of which were mostly received by their Members of Parliament or a government representative in villages, with the aim for them to distribute to selected low-income families.

The ministry said as families and communities continue to adapt to managing infection and living with Covid-19, households are vulnerable to severe health difficulties and placing stress on everyday economic & social challenges.

“The Ministry seeks to provide direct support and coordinate with its network of implementing partners and donors to mobilize similar support for our vulnerable families across the country.”

The ministry said in such unprecedented times, it continues to support Government’s collective effort to manage the pandemic and boost the resilience of our communities to the threat of Covid-19.