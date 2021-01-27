Japan donates two buses to Samoa’s Loto Taumafai Society

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, Terasawa Genichi, as well as the Minister for Education Solamalemalo Keneti Sio attended the handover ceremony.

The project was largely funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects up to USD 98,632 – approximately SAT $246,000 high was provided to the Society following the signing of the grant contract last December.

Ambassador Genichi congratulated the completion of the project during the handover ceremony to Board and Management of the Society, staff, students and parents.

The Society has now finally been able to replace its two 12-year-old left-hand buses with spectacular brand ones.

The Government of Japan through its GGP said it is pleased to assist the efforts of the society to upgrade door-to-door transport services, so that students feel safe while they commute from their homes to school and vice versa. Likewise, to help overcome the anxiety that some parents, duty staff and students faced when travelling on the buses due to unsafe conditions.

Whilst promoting equal opportunities and treatment for people with physical disabilities, Japan hopes that the assistance will immensely contribute to wellbeing of students in Loto Taumafai Society.