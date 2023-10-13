Japan funds two schools in Samoa

The money totals $1.8 million tala - around $US630,000 - from Japan's Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects.

Avele College School Committee on the island of Upolu received a grant of up to $601,000 tālā for the reconstruction of its school hall with a stage, kitchen, and toilets.

Lalomalava Primary School Committee in Savai'i received a grant of up to $582,000 tālā for the reconstruction of existing buildings and will include eight new classrooms, a library, a principal's room, a staff room, reception, and toilets.