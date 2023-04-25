Joint operation results in drug bust at Samoa post office

A statement said the Ministry of Customs and Revenue and the Ministry of Police Joint K9 Unit and Customs Officers through a joint effort with the Chief Customs Officer from the NZ Police and NZ Customs Pacific Detector Dog Program (PDDP) and Senior Customs Advisor from NZ Customs Service to combat illicit narcotics made a drug bust.

They intercepted 489.8grams of compressed marijuana (hash) at the Post Office.

The inference on the rarity of the illicit drugs in its compressed form found locally further confirms the importation of the illicit drugs from overseas.

Further details pertaining to the importation details are yet to be confirmed.

The CEO/Comptroller of the Ministry of Customs and Revenue will make an official hand-over of the illicit drugs to the Police Commissioner for custody and further investigation.

MCR and Samoa Police will continue to collaborate with its International Partners in a joint effort to combat trafficking of illicit narcotics.

Photo supplied