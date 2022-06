Mr Lemalu is a Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone who has been performing internationally for over 20 years.

He said it was a complete surprise to be awarded the honour.

"I honestly didn't believe it. I thought it was a joke," Lemalu said.

"Hilarious in a way because it didn't sound like something that would be happening to me. Mum got a Queens honours in 2006 for services to the Pacific community. It felt cool in a way to follow in her footsteps."