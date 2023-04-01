Kolone Tikeri is new Secretary to Public Service Commission

A statement by the Office of the Press Secretariat said Cabinet made the decision on Wednesday.

During the selection process, nine candidates were interviewed for the position.

Tikeri graduated with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2021 from the University of Newcastle, Australia. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management, Economics and Public Administration from the University of the South Pacific.

Tikeri started his career at the Public Service Commission and worked therein for four years.

He moved on promotion to the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development in 2008, as the Principal Officer for Human Resource and Administration.

From 2010 to 2018, Tikeri worked at Samoa Water Authority, firstly as the Human Resource Advisor, and subsequently promoted to be the first Manager of the Authority’s Corporate Services.

Currently, Tikeri works as an Administrative Specialist for the United Nations Environment Programme, at its Pacific Office in Apia.

The 40-year-old is married with children and hails from the villages of Vaitoloa and Lalomanu, Aleipata.

The position of the CEO/Secretary to the Commission was disestablished in 2015.

Cabinet in 2022 reinstated the position, as part of its long-term vision, and reforms for human resource, capacity, and professional development for the public service.

Photo credit: Supplied Caption: Kolone Tikeri, PSC CEO