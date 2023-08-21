Man removed from Air NZ flight to Samoa after 'security risk'

The incident occurred shortly after passengers bordered NZ990 from Auckland to Apia.

An Air NZ spokesperson said the passenger was “offloaded” and “all checked bags, carry-on bags, and passengers were re-screened".

Aviation security also had to check the aircraft.

The commotion resulted in the flight being delayed by around four hours.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this caused our passengers. We take all security incidents seriously,” the airline said.

Police said it had been reported a threatening comment had been made by a passenger.

"We have established that the comment was a misunderstanding and no threats were identified," Senior Sergeant Wendy Pickering said.

"These matters are taken seriously, so police appreciated passengers’ cooperation while this matter was resolved."