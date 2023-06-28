Manu Samoa coach says squad selection was 'tough'

He says that match will give them a fair indication of where they are and what they will need to do as Japan is also in their pool in France.

Mapusua has the experience and rugby knowledge of four former All Blacks and one Wallaby player in his squad.

He has named former Wallaby fly-half Christian Leali'ifano and ex-All Blacks Charlie Faumuina, Steven Luatua, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Lima Sopoaga along with a handful of Moana Pasifika players from the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

His squad will assemble in Apia on July 1 to start their build up and have matches against Japan, Fiji, Tonga and Ireland on their way to France.