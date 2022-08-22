Manu Samoa names three debutants for Los Angeles 7s

Head Coach Brian Lima has selected Levi Milford from the Waverly College Club in Australia, Taunuu Niulevaea from Safotu club and Malo Luteru from Vaiala club.

Scrum half player Melani Matavao, Vaafauese Apelu Maliko and Vaovasa Afa Su’a have been selected for co-captain roles.

Samoa will face Kenya in their first pool game before they take on Scotland.

They will then face England in their last pool game.

The Los Angeles 7s will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The team:

Melani Matavao, Vaafauese Apelu Maliko, Vaovasa Afa Su’a, Faafoi Falaniko, Neueli Leitufia, Motu Opetai, Owen Niue, Pal Scanlan, Uaina Sione, Levi Milford, Taunuu Niulevaea, Malo Luteru.