Manu Samoa players reminded of their success in making the team

These were the words of Samoa’s Head of State, Afioga I le Ao Mamalu o le Malo Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II to the players of the Samoa National 15’s rugby side.

Delivering his words of encouragement to the team ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Afioga said the players should consider it a huge success to be selected to represent Samoa for the tournament.

“I know that it has been a tough journey for all of you to get the opportunity to represent our country in the world cup and I believe that you are all proud and excited of being part of our Manu Samoa team.”

The head of state has also acknowledged the management and staff who ensure that the team is well prepared for their upcoming games including the major World Cup.

The team is gearing up to their pre world cup match against Japan in Hokkaido on July 22nd.

The Seilala Mapusua coached side will then return home for back-to-back matches against their traditional Pacific rivals, Fiji and Tonga on July 29th and August.