Mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign underway in Samoa

The one-day campaign got underway at 8am and will end at 6pm.

Members of the public eligible to get their second jab are being urged to carry their vaccination card with them.

Earlier this week, the chair of the National Emergency Operational Centre, Agaifili Shem Leo, said more than 10,000 people have not received their second dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

According to the Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri, without the second shot the first shot is useless.

Authorities have also clarified that today is not a public holiday.

Photo supplied Caption: A team ready to be deployed in Savai'i