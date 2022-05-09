Mimisa Alaivaa proud to represent Manono island as Samoa’s first female cruise ship sailor

Mimisa Alaivaa dedicated her success to her people.

Alaivaa received a call that she will be working on a nine-month contract on the MSC Poesia ship and was ready to depart last Sunday.

However, her flight was postponed until further notice after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite her travel complications, Alaivaa said she still cannot believe she is the first female in Samoa to be given the opportunity.

“In 2016, I graduated from the school of Maritime and I waited for this opportunity since then but given the fact that no female ever got the chance to sail, I thought it would be impossible to have been granted such an opportunity,” she said.

“But I thank God for such great path he paved for me and I will do my very best to do well in my job and make my family and my island proud.”

Fifteen other females are enlisted and awaiting job opportunities on the ships but Alaivaa is the only female whose job has been confirmed and a first female sailor for Samoa.

There are four villages on Manono and the population is less than 1000.

Photo supplied Caption: Mimisa Alaivaa