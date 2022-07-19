Money reported missing from phone Credit Company in Samoa

The money belonged to Interlinc Samoa, a company that distributes phone credit for a local network company.

Police commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo told Radio Polynesia the complaint was filed two weeks ago, and was being referred to the Criminal Investigation Division.

The owners of the company found there was an accumulation of money stolen over a period of time, the report said.

However Filipo would not comment further, as the investigation was underway.

The company was contacted for a comment.