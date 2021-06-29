More than 5,000 people are fully vaccinated in Samoa

According to the Ministry of Health data which was last updated on June 25, a total of 5,117 people have received their second dose.

Of this total, 2,968 are male and 21,931 are female.

A total of 49,546 have received the first dose of the vaccine and comprise 27,616 males and 21,931 females.

In April this year the rollout for the vaccination started after Samoa received 24,000 doses from the World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) led COVAX Facility.

Samoa remains a COVID-19-free country and also remains at the COVID-19 alert status of Level 1 (yellow).

The state of emergency orders that the caretaker Government continues to extend encourages social and physical distancing as well as basic hygiene and the wearing facial masks in public places.