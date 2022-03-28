More women test Covid positive in Samoa

The other 42 per cent of community cases are men.

In its report released yesterday, the ministry confirmed 182 new community cases as at 2pm (Sunday).

The total number of community cases recorded since 17 March 2022 now stands at 1,239 of which 1,200 are active community cases.

The other 48 are border cases.

Three cases are in the isolation ward at the Tupua Tamesese Meaole Hospital.

Approximately 97 percent of community cases are confirmed in Upolu with the remaining 3 percent of total cases in Savaii.

There are no community cases recorded for the islands of Manono and Apolima Tai.

Latest data also show that the prevalence of Covid-19 infection is significantly higher among those between 15 and 35 years of age.

The ministry confirmed 16,380 RATs have been administered to date since the first case was detected.

Photo Ministry of Health