Morning fire destroys house in Apia

Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Tanuvasa Petone Mauga said the cause of the fire is not yet known and this is why the Police have been brought in to investigate and determine the cause of the fire.

Several eye witnesses told Tala Fou they heard a loud explosion coming from the location of the house, followed by flames engulfing the house.

According to neighbors, the residents of the burning house tried their best to put out the flames, however it is understood that strong winds caused the fire to spread quickly through the house.

The Fire and Emergency Services Authority were called to the scene and were able to contain the fire, but couldn’t at the time, determine the origin of the fire, due to the extensive damage done to the property.

The Police will work together with FESA to determine the cause of the fire.

Photo Tala Fou