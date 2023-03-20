MOU with APTC to strengthen Samoa’s skilled workforce

According to the Minister of Police, Prisons & Corrections Services, Faualo Harry Schuster, the partnerships through the MOU between Government institutions and the APTC represent a strong commitment towards the delivery of high-quality, accessible and relevant education and training for people in the workplaces.

“Education and training is a priority area for the Government of Samoa and is fundamental to the development and growth of our country,” he said.

Faualo added that Samoa has been working alongside Australia to develop the education and training sector, including strengthening and upsklling for a more skilled workforce.

“Formalising the partnership and collaboration between APTC and our Government institutions the EPC, SQA and SPPCS - will contribute towards achieving the Samoa Pathway for Development Vision of Fostering social harmony, safety, and freedom for all through the implementation of activities specifically under the Key Strategic Outcome 1 - Improved Social Development and Key Strategic Outcome 5 - Structured Public Works and Infrastructure to meet national needs and the labour market demands.”

Faualo revealed that the importance of rehabilitation through the provision of targeted short courses for the prisoners under the SPPCS partnership, will ensure their reintegration into the community upon release.

He commended the EPC, SWA and SPPCS for working collaboratively towards the main objective of enhancing the existing skills and knowledge of the workforce to improve their capacity to strengthen the delivery of its services through a respected and recognised partnership with APTC.

“We look forward to witnessing further opportunities created through this collaboration towards a skilled and productive Samoan workforce that can contribute to the country's sustainable economic and social growth.”

The signing ceremony was held last week at the Lava Hotel between APTC, the Electric Power Corporation (EPC); Samoa Water Authority (SWA); and Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services (SPPCS).

Photo credit: Supplied Caption: APTC Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony