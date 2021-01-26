National University of Samoa anticipates more students to enroll in 2021 academic year

“Students should think of a job they want to do as a guide rather than thinking of a degree,” advises the Vice Chancellor.

“If they can’t get in because of course requirements, then consider another or a bridging course,” says Dr Ekeroma.

He added “We aim to be customer-focused by designing an enrolment process that minimises long delays, maximises comfort and clarity of programme requirements for parents and students.”

Hundreds of students flocked the campus during the second day of enrolment week today to enroll for the 2021 academic year.

Faculty and support staff guided students and parents along the 7-Step enrollment process and although some queues were long, they did flow steadily throughout the day.

Enrollment will end on Friday with Orientation next week, and classes beginning the week after.

Foundation Science students, however, are off to an early start, with their first official day of classes starting today.