National University of Samoa reopens Peace Garden Project

The initiative is in line with the NUS Strategy2030 and Corporate plan, which highlight the importance of creating innovative and inclusive areas that optimize existing spaces and promote social and environmental sustainability.

The Peace Garden Project is an open space initiative that was implemented by the National University of Samoa (NUS) in collaboration with the Samoa Conservation Society (SCS).

The project aims to create a recreational and green space that adds an aesthetic quality to the University.

The Peace Garden has been a key project featured in the NUS Campus Master Plan and was originally established in 2001.

Due to the lack of proper maintenance, the garden ceased to exist.

However, the project aims to revitalize the garden area and ensure its maintenance, with future potential for extension and possible development in another location within the campus.

According to our NUS Vice Chancellor – Associate Professor Tuifuisa’a, she stated, “The exquisite Peace Garden serves as an oasis of tranquility designed to promote a peaceful retreat within the University Community and all who visit. Its lush landscape is adorned with indigenous flora and fauna, signifying the University's dedication to ecological conservation and sustainable growth. This serene garden also provides a place for reflection and meditation as well as a great opportunity for people to experience its calming and rejuvenating effects for themselves.”

President James Atherton from the Samoa Conversation added, "This project will encourage our youth to learn more about Samoan plants and to understand how to conserve and respect spaces that support long-term sustainability, which aligns with NUS & SCS plans. Additionally, it aims to create spaces that foster appreciation and respect from those who utilize the garden."

Overall, the cutting of the ribbon by our NUS Vice-Chancellor and walking the trail marked the official reopening of the Peace Garden Project.

It was an exciting moment for everyone involved; offering an exclusive chance to witness the fantastic endeavour firsthand while learning more about the project in person.

Therefore, The National University of Samoa (NUS) is committed to ensuring that the Peace Garden project is a success, and it contributes to the overall well-being of the University community.

