Nearly 700 Samoan seasonal workers heading to Australia

Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo confirmed that the first chartered flight is scheduled to take 216 Samoan seasonal workers to Australia on 3 June.

The second chartered flight would be taking 144 RSE workers to be based in Victoria, Tasmania on 5 June.

The other two flights will take another 300 seasonal workers for contracts in Victoria and Queensland, on 15 and 18 June.

Agafili said most of the workers would be spending three years in Australia under the seasonal workers’ programme.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi also reminded the workers about the importance of using the opportunity wisely.