Negative test results for Covid-19 for Samoa’s front liners

The negative results are a testament of the effective donning and doffing of health protective gears that frontline workers are mandated to wear, and efficient regular health and safety drills conducted as part their preparations.

"We praise the Name of Jesus Christ for these wonderful results, for He has been our impenetrable shield and stronghold throughout our seemed endless battle again this virus,”said the Chairman of the Disaster Advisory Committee –Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo.

The combined frontline team of 173 personnel included government border and transport services from the Ministry of Health, Samoa Airport Authority, Samoa Airways (Ground Handling), National Emergency Operation Centre (drivers), Ministry of Police and Prisons, Immigration, (M.P.M.C.), Aircraft Cleaners, Quarantine Division, (MAF) and the Customs Division.

“These are the sons and daughters of Samoa who have wholeheartedly dedicated their lives to serve our country with courage, and meticulousness at our borders, in the midst of our war against this invisible enemy. They are at risk every time they are called upon to process the flights since the declaration of the State of Emergency for Covid-19 in March this year,’ said Agafili.

“It is almost 10 months ago since this campaign began, and 15 repatriation flights have arrived in Samoa’. They work so hard for the country. God bless them," he acknowledged.

The 13 November flight brought home 274 passengers from New Zealand and from other parts of the world, upon which two positive Covid-19 historical cases were discovered.

The two passengers have been managed closely at the isolation centre at Motootua with no symptoms of the virus.

The 274 passengers are in their third week of quarantine.

They will all be tested again before the end of the week.

Photo supplied Samoa Government media