Samoa's Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said all necessary documentation and processes have been completed.

"Cabinet has also approved the construction of the Cross Island Road from Tanugāmanono to Siumu," she said at a press conference last week.

"Following the completion of all the necessary documentation and processes, the Tender’s Board recommends for Cabinet approval the resumption of this major project."

Photo supplied Caption: Downtown Apia