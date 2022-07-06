New life for closed Samoa airstrip

The deputy opposition leader Fonotoe Pierre Lauofo questioned the minister about the safety of the short runway which had been the catalyst for the closure by the previous government.

Olo said they plan to use government land west of the runway to extend it.

The airstrip has been through many closures, with Sunday flights affected because of complaints from nearby villages of noise during church services.

The recent closure came after planes had gone over the runway proper and nearly crashed into the security fencing.

Photo file YouTube