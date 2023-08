A statement issued by the government said the center was opened by the Commissioner of Police, Prison, and Correction Services, Afioga Auapaau Logoitino Filipo; and the Chief of Navy Australia, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, AO, RAN.

Commissioner Auapaau acknowledged the Government of Australia for the continued support they offered for the Samoa Police Maritime.

The HQ is funded under the Samoa-Australia Defence Cooperation Program