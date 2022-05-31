 

NGO in Samoa gives out free reusable and organic pads

BY: Loop Pacific
10:06, May 31, 2022
A non-profit organisation has been giving out free reusable and organic pads as part of a menstrual hygiene and women's health workshop in Samoa.

The workshop was held in an all-women college belonging to the largest church organisation in Samoa, the Congregational Christian Church.

The Brown Girl Woke group visited Papauta Girls College last week as part of raising awareness in line with World Hygiene Day.

The group's director, Maluseu Doris Tulifau, said menstrual hygiene is still a taboo topic in Samoa and mothers often don't explain the female body, nor is it discussed in many schools.

She said the group wants schools to be a part of the solution by making sure there's a clean bathroom, water station, and free pads available.

 

Photo Facebook/Brown Girl Woke  Caption: Students of Papauta Girls College 

     

