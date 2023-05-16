NUS congratulates Yazaki Kizuna Scholarship Awardees & Graduates

Guests celebrated the academic achievements of the scholarship recipients and provide them with an opportunity to connect with alumni.

Keisuke Senta – Japan Ambassador to Samoa and Dr. Junichi Kitami, Managing Director of Yazaki Kizuna Foundation congratulated all the successful NUS Scholarship recipients of 2023.

The new scholarship awards consist of 13 for Bachelor’s degrees, 4 for Post Graduate Diplomas, 1 for Master of Public Health and 1 for a PhD. According to our NUS Vice-Chancellor, Associate Professor Tuifuisa’a Patila Amosa, these awards are of great value to our students.

Currently, there are 43 continuing sponsored students, with a total of 62 scholarships from Yazaki Kizuna Foundation for this year.

The 2023 scholarship recipients include Suiselanu Esau, Lupe Iosefa, Lisafonotele Vili, Samanther Mikaele Eteuati, Alana Maliko, Marjorie Leung Choi, Sheronite Lima, Cedrella Lepapaigalagala Elisara, Fetulima Faimanifo, Mackenzie Faaeenotimoli GRA, Daniellemuti Pili, Krystal Taulapapa, Ietitaia Simi, Xiaomei Isara Aofia, Eileen Danielle Williams-Peni, Anzac Mauava Tai-Leituala, and Gerrit Peni. Each recipient presented a speech to express their gratitude to the Yazaki Kizuna Foundation for their financial assistance.

The celebration also included the presentation of cash gifts to Aliitasi EtI, Ioana Tuagalilo, Delphine Talia Sitanisilao, and Maulalo Iakopo in recognition of their achievements and completion of their programmes of study.

Photo supplied