NZ pledges budget and grant funding support for Samoa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Nanaia Mahuta represented the Government of Aotearoa New Zealand while the Minister of Finance, Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo, represented the Government of Samoa at the event Thursday.

According to Mulipola, this signing ceremony marks yet another milestone in the lifelong friendship between Samoa and Aotearoa New Zealand.

"I would like to recognize Aotearoa New Zealand’s continuous support in improving the social and economic benefits for Samoa," she said.

"I would also like to acknowledge this friendship’s contribution to the development of Samoa, in terms of improving the livelihood of the people and enabling access for communities to economic opportunities and sustainable living.

"The Government of Samoa has identified the reconstruction of the Savalalo market as one of its top priority infrastructure investments – with the focus on climate resilient infrastructure, cost effective and accessible for our people.

"The Savalalo Market Rebuild Project of NZ$12million, would support local trades especially for our local people and small businesses, private sector development as well as the tourism industry.

"This project aligns with Government’s key strategic outcomes which include, revitalising the tourism industry and increase support for families and community initiatives; develop innovative ways for business growth particularly micro, small and medium enterprises and the manufacturing sector; and to ensure resilient and sustainable economic growth."

Furthermore, Samoa's Minister of Finance acknowledged the joint partnership with Aotearoa New Zealand and other development partners for the general budget support financing for Samoa through the Joint Policy Action Matrix (JPAM) arrangement.

"I am pleased to say that the general budget support modality under the JPAM is evidently one of the successful modalities utilised by Samoa to date to deliver the aid program, not only Government led policies are developed, but resources are allocated according to national priorities, utilising our national systems and processes.

"I also recognise that the Government of Aotearoa New Zealand through the Honorable Mahuta would be presenting the contribution letter of the NZ$7million budget support contribution to Samoa as declared in our main estimates for the financial year 2022/23."

Photo credit: Supplied