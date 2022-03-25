Ombudsman makes interventions at 49th HRC session during adoption of Samoa’s UPR

The Ombudsman also highlighted specific human rights issues supported by the Government requiring urgent attention.

Such issues include the right to health i.e. combating NCDs, health literacy, and ensuring that human rights principles are continuously observed in the Government’s COVID-19 response, as well as the protection of the rights of children to be free from violence and exploitation.

The statements were made via video during the adoption of the outcome of Samoa’s 3rd Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the 49th Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Wednesday.

The Ombudsman also welcomed the State’s support for measures to be taken for National Human Rights Institution Samoa to be adequately resourced to carry out its functions effectively in accordance with the Paris Principles.

“This support is important for NHRI Samoa to independently and effectively implement its broad mandate to continue monitoring the implementation of the recommendations for the enjoyment of all human rights for all Samoans.”

In addition to the implementation of the UPR recommendations, the Ombudsman encouraged the State to consider and implement recommendations from NHRI Samoa’s last 7 reports on the state of human rights in Samoa.

“NHRI Samoa will continue to monitor and offer its support to Government in the implementation of the recommendations to ensure that human rights principles and standards are comprehensively mainstreamed and observed in its policies, activities, and programmes. It also encourages the Government to continue to work with civil society groups to ensure the satisfactory implementation of recommendations over the next 5 years.”

The Office commended local Civil Society Organisations who also made interventions including the Samoa Family Health Association and the Samoa National Youth Council. “Such intervention reflects the key role CSOs play in the promotion and protection of human rights in Samoa.”

Out of the 145 recommendations issued by member states, the Government supported 112 and noted 33.

Samoa’s next UPR will take place in 2026.

Photo supplied