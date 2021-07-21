Over 17,000 people fully vaccinated in Samoa

The Ministry of Health said from the 17,199 that are vaccinated, a total of 9,497 are male and 7,702 are female.

These statistics account to 14.1 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated.

The health ministry also stated that a total of 56,296 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 31,401 males and 24,895 females which represent 46.2 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated.

Those who will not be vaccinated include women, who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people who are bedridden, youth less than 18 years of age and those over 85 years old (optional).

The list also prohibits those with a high fever (above or equal to 38 degrees); weak immune systems, including those who have been on steroids for a long time; those receiving active cancer treatment; people with bleeding disorders, and a known history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines including skin rash, swelling of the throat and eyes and breathing difficulties.

Members of the public who are eligible to be vaccinated are advised to visit nearest vaccination sites such as:

Ministry of Health Credentialing Building, EPI Main Office, Matagialalua Health Clinic and Samoa Tourism Authority.