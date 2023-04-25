Over 40 per-cent of Samoan women experience violence

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said Samoa has zero tolerance on violence against women and girls and that such practices are against our culture.

In a statement made virtually at the Pacific Prevention Summit in Fiji, Fiame said the current global statistic is 1 in 3 but the Pacific is 2 in 3, which makes the Pacific one of the regions with the highest levels of violence against women and girls in the world.

“It is important that both service provision and prevention efforts are maintained as they are considered imperatives to end violence against women and girls.”

“In our experiences; survivors of violence against women and girls in the country have access to services through both the national health system and the non-government service providers.”

“Led by the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development, in partnership with many other agencies, the Inter-agency Essential Services Guide for Responding to Cases of Gender Based Violence and Child Protection was developed and launched.”

Fiame also highlighted the various initiatives done in Samoa to advocate the rising issue.

“In Samoa, we have already started this at different levels. For example, among other key interventions, we are working in communities through a first of its kind Talanoa Toolkit for village-based advocates against family violence developed by the Office of the Ombudsman.”

“These can be adapted and used in any community to enhance awareness on family violence prevention in districts, villages, churches, schools, and families. We are working mainly in schools, in faith-based organisations, in sports and in many other spaces in our society.”

“And today it is a pleasure for me to share that Samoa is finalising its own National Prevention Framework on ending violence against women and girls in Samoa. We have taken up the challenge nationwide to end violence against women and girls and recognise and advocate that it has no place in our society.”

“In this connection I urge all Pacific Island leaders to make prevention of violence a priority. We need to stop the violence before it even starts, and we can achieve this if we work together, beginning from a common understanding of the root cause of violence, and common principles and values to steer our path. “

“Stopping the violence before it starts is everyone’s responsibility.”

The Samoa PM also congratulated the hosts of the Summit – UN Women, SPC and PIFS, and wished all the delegates the best for constructive dialogue and taking forward the recommendations.