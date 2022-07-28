Over 50 new Covid-19 cases in Samoa

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the new cases were from July 21 to 25.

The MOH also confirmed that of the 56 new cases, 54 are community cases and 2 are imported cases registered during this period.

The total number of cases (community and border) stands at 15,374.

Five patients are in managed isolation and one patient is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at the Moto’otua Hospital.

“Strengthening our defense against the virus, all eligible members of the public are reminded to visit the nearest hospital for their first or second dose, and booster shot of the vaccine. Vaccination continues to be our best defense against the severe effects of the virus”

“We continue to urge everyone to please remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice provided by the Ministry of Health from time to time,” MOH said.