Over 70 new Covid cases in Samoa

The new statistics takes the total number of the cases (community and border) to 15,318.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the numbers were recorded from 2:00pm 19 July, to 2pm 21 July, 2022.

The MOH also confirmed that there are two patients currently isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital and none at the Intensive Care Unit.

“We continued to implore the public to please remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice from time to time.”

“Eligible members of the public are reminded to visit a nearest hospital for their first or second dose of the vaccine, as well as a booster shot. Vaccination remains our best line of defence against the virus,” the ministry said.