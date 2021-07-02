Pacific family in UAE visits Manu Samoa 7s teams stranded in Dubai

The teams are awaiting their return home to Samoa after competing in the Monaco Sevens from 19 to 20 June, 2021 in the World Rugby Sevens Re-package, the final qualification event for the Olympic Games in Tokyo of which Ireland had qualified.

The visiting delegation took with them assorted fruits and other essential goods together with a financial contribution to assist the Team during their stay.

In his presentation, Lui Daunivalu Nasova said he was initially contacted by Ella Bennion, who is a Volunteer with Pacific Rugby Players based in Fiji.

Nasova immediately informed members of the Pacific Barbarian who reside throughout the United Arab Emirates via Whatsapp, and soon, the positive responses just flowed in.

“In thanking Ms Bennion, I also want to convey my deep appreciation to Ethiopian Airlines Pilot and Fiji national Mr Jale Qicatabua who after being contacted, also reached out to his former Aviators with Emirates Airlines with the likes of Chris McNeely and Venisi Taufa, both of whom have volunteered to assist the Team”.

Nasova had courteously informed Fiji’s Ambassador to the UAE, Naipote Tako Katonitabua prior to the planned visit according a report by Gulf Fijian Media.

Gabby Abariga then performed the traditional protocol of presenting the gifts that the group had brought with them, adding that “No matter where we maybe in this part of the world, the presence of fellow Pacific Islanders would always be significant because of what we share in common as Island Peoples and that is to take care of each other in whatever circumstances that we would be confronted with”.

In reciprocating, Team Manager Patrick Leota thanked the delegation on behalf of the Team Management and the players adding that the visit proved that our old way of life as fellow Pacific Islanders was still evident today and that they would treasure the visit by his fellow Pacific Islanders from Fiji, Papua New Guinea including the Friends of Fiji.

Members of the Manu Samoa Team who were present included former Manu Samoa 15'and 7's legend Brian Lima, Faamaoni Lalomilo, Manager Patrick Leota, Junior Narayan and Steve Rimoni.

The visiting delegation included Martin Lew Ghor, Jale Qicatabua ,Lui Nasova,Vito Tuivione, Rose and Britney Sweetaple (PNG), Emosi Vecenaua, Josie Taofinuu (Samoan/PNG) Kathryn Mclay, Joshua Griffin, Semi Raikadra and Gabby Abariga.

The kind facilitation shown by Management of the Premier Inn Hotel in Al Jaddaf where the teams are staying was greatly appreciated after they offered the use of their restaurant.

Photo source Gulf Fijian Media Caption: Members of the Pacific delegation with members of Team Samoa