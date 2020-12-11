Pacific medical scholars announced

Manufaleali'i Toleafoa Dr. Viali Lameko won the premium honour at the 2020 Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Scholarship Awards in Auckland on Wednesday night.

PMA chief executive Debbie Sorensen said the $US14,000 scholarship is only available to doctors and nurses in the region.

The scholarship aims to give recipients access to study at prestigious institutions beyond the region, she said.

Sorensen added that the PMA was delighted with the high calibre of the young health professionals who applied.

But she said there were certain aspects that set Manufaleali'i apart.

"His commitment to his clinical practice, the incredible work that he undertook during the (Samoa) measles outbreak and also his academic leadership," she noted.

"And this will provide him with an opportunity to actually engage in study at any number of premium institutions."

Previous International Study Award winners have gone on to Harvard, Stanford and Melbourne Business School to further their education.

The scholarship honours the memory of former Cook Islands prime minister and surgeon Sir Terepa'i Maoate, added Sorensen.

"It provides opportunities for our doctors and nurses in the region to experience or have access to best practice internationally. And those opportunities are not readily available if you're working in a small Pacific country."

There were 13 winners in six categories who all benefit with help towards ongoing study.

Among them, two secondary school students, ten medical students and one medical practitioner who have shown a passion to improve the health of Pacific people in New Zealand and the region.

The scholarship recipients share a combined fund this year totalling nearly $US64,000.

The 2020 Pasifika Medical Association Scholarship recipients are:

The Sorensen Pacific Health Scholarship

Benjamin-Eliyas Tunufa'i-Pualau

Madison Leilua

Violani 'Ilolahia Wills Nursing Scholarship

Paul Ma'u

Christina Atoa Tapu Nursing Scholarship

Kairangi Teokota'i

Papali'i Dr Semisi Ma'ia'i University of Otago Scholarship

Fuakava 'Oe Tala'ofa Tanginoa

Jordan Meddings

Sophia Dean

Sophie Papali'i

Dr Leopino Foliaki University of Auckland Scholarship

Miriam Karalus

Maumea Peter Autagavaia

'Uiha mo Ha'ano Fakatoumafi Fonua

Vaihola Mausa

Sir Terepai Tuamere Maoate International Study Award

Manufaleali'i Toleafoa Dr Viali Lameko