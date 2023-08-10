Parish proud of legacy after standing down as Samoa coach

Parish, who was ordained as a Samoan chief in an emotional ceremony last December witnessed by many of his players and their families, advised the new Rugby League Samoa executive of his decision after a decade in the role.

Having taken charge of Samoa in 2013, Parish was the longest serving international coach at last year’s World Cup and has made a significant contribution to the rise of the Pacific nations.

He also had charge of Samoa at the 2013 and 2017 World Cups, as well as the 2014 Four Nations tournament, and oversaw numerous Pacific Test victories.

Undoubtedly Parish’s greatest achievement was last November’s final against Australia.

Samoa’s semi-final triumph against England to become the first Pacific nation to qualify for a World Cup final sparked celebrations around the globe, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Tim Cahill among those to publicly get behind the team.

“It has been an incredible journey filled with triumphs, unforgettable memories and lifelong friendships but I believe it’s the right time to stand aside and give someone else the opportunity to take the lead,” Parish said.

“I am extremely grateful and honoured to have been part of this wonderful team and proud of the progress we have made and the positive impact that our players had on all Samoans around the world.

“I also want to express my deepest gratitude to all the dedicated and loyal players and staff that I have been fortunate enough to work with and thank them for their unwavering support and commitment.

“I am forever humbled and thankful to all the faithful Samoans throughout the world who inspired our great team to success and thank you all for allowing me to be a part of this amazing journey.”

Parish was recognised for his role in helping to put Samoa on the sporting map when he had the chiefly title ‘Mau a Pule’ bestowed upon him during the team’s ‘homecoming’ celebrations last December.