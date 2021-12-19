Parker too good for Chisora

Parker, who won the first fight back in May by a controversial split decision, won this morning's bout far more decisively, by at least two rounds on all three judges scorecards.

The former WBO heavyweight champion was particularly strong in the first half of the fight, with Chisora given a standing eight count on three occasions, in rounds three, seven and right.

But to Chisora's credit, he stayed in the contest, refusing to go down, with Parker unable to finish off the fight.

"I just felt like it was a continuation of the first fight," Parker said.

"He never stopped coming to the end, but we practised and practised the jab uppercut, didn't finish it with the hook ... but (to win) what a Christmas present!"

Parker's trainer Andy Lee was delighted with Parker, saying he managed the fight perfectly.

"Yeah there are always mistakes, but that's a good thing because we can work on them and I'm so proud of him because he's dedicated himself like he's never done before," he said.

The result extends Parker's winning streak to six - and edges him closer to his goal of regaining a world title belt.

Parker's overall record is 29 wins from 31 fights.

Photo: Photosport