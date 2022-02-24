Police corruption probe underway in Samoa

A police standards unit investigation identified the officers following interrogations of defendants arrested and charged in recent drug raids.

Samoa's deputy police commissioner, Au'apa'au Logoitino Filipo, confirmed to Radio Polynesia the suspension of three officers and the resignation of two.

Au'apa'au said this is still an ongoing investigation.

The Minister of Police and Prisons, Faualo Harry Schuster, confirmed last month that an internal investigation was carried out to remove corrupt officers over their alleged involvement in dealing and using drugs.