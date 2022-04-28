Preliminary count sets Samoa population at 200,010

The preliminary count indicates a total population of 200,010 persons of which 51 percent are males and 49 percent are females.

This compares with a total population count of 195,979 persons at the last census conducted in November 2016 with no changes in the gender composition according to a statement today by Afioga Leota Laki Lamositele, Minister for Samoa Bureau of Statistics.

The preliminary count as collected and compiled during the census enumeration period which was conducted from 18 October to 6 November 2021.

The Census results have been compiled in accordance with the following geographic dimensions:

This is the first census that the Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) method was used to collect the information compared to the Paper And Pencil Interview (PAPI) method used in the previous census.

It is also the first time the population has been tabulated based on the new distribution of political districts and villages used in the national election by the Office of the Electoral Commission in April 2021.

The results of this latest Census will help inform the public of the changes that are taking place in the population count of Samoa and the impact of these changes on the social and economic development within villages and communities.

The next release will disseminate the final count and the analysis report of all the information collected from the census.

