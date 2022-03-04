 

Remittances to Samoa up over Christmas

BY: Loop Pacific
08:37, March 4, 2022
The festive season saw remittances to Samoa increase by 16.4 percent or 11 million tālā last December compared to November.

The Samoa Observer reports this was highlighted in the Central Bank of Samoa "Visitor Earnings & Remittances Report" for December.

The report recorded a 36 percent or 21 million tālā increase to 79 million tālā compared to December 2020.

The report says that despite the effects of Covid-19 on Samoa's main source markets for remittances, increases during this period were still recorded from New Zealand increasing by 9 million tālā, Australia up also by 9 million, United States by 2 million and American Samoa up by 2 million.

     

