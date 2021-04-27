Repatriation flight for Samoan citizens overseas cancelled

The news of the cancellation was made by the Chairman of the National Emergency Operations Center, Agafili Shem Leo, over the weekend.

RNZ Pacific reprots Agafili said Fiji Airways, which was to operate the flight carrying stranded Samoans including sailors from Europe, had cancelled the flight.

He did not clarify if the flight had been rescheduled or if any other plans had been made to bring these people home.

Meanwhile, he advised that the government has secured enough Covid-19 vaccines to complete the Mass Vaccination Programme.

He said there are enough vaccines for everyone.

The New Zealand government has offered to provide more vaccines to complete the nation-wide programme for both doses.

