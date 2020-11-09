Retired judge to preside over Samoa election eligibility cases

Justice Lesatele Rapi Va'ai, was sworn in before the head of state ahead of this week's hearings.

He has come out of retirement for 12 months to work alongside several other judges.

There are now 17 cases to be heard against decisions regarding around 200 candidates made by the Electoral Commissioner.

There cases were withdrawn.

They included a petition by Finance Minister, Sili Epa Tuioti, regarding a criminal conviction for one of his rivals.

The second case withdrawn was filed by the deputy leader of the Samoa National Development party, Vui Sione Masinamua, on the issue of residency.

The third case withdrawn was filed by a ruling HRPP party candidate against the decision to reject his nomination because of a criminal conviction.

The hearings start tomorrow and will also presided by the acting woman chief judge, Justice Niavā Mata Keli Tuatagaloa.