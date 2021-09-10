Salvage operation for Samoa police boat underway

The Samoa Observer reports a salvage team from Australia and a guard boat are in Savai'i to remove the badly damaged vessel from the reef and to transport it to Australia for further assessment and repair.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said if the operation, which started yesterday, goes as planned the 30 million dollar boat will likely leave Samoan waters by next week.

He said a barge will be used to test if it can tow the Nafanua II to Australia.

The National Emergency Operation Centre had issued a public notice this week restricting public access to the northern part of the Salelologa wharf.

Some 43,000 litres of oil of fuel were pumped out of the boat to prevent any environmental disaster.

Photo file